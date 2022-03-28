Killing Eve season 4 episode 8: Show EP talks ‘triumphant’ series finale

Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 is going to be the series finale, and we should make it very clear that it’s going to be messy. How could it not be? This is a show that loves carnage, and they’ve embraced it at every turn throughout the final season already.

Just think of everything we’ve seen so far this season: Villanelle was nearly killed by an arrow, Villanelle was baptized, Eve’s gone off on a tear, and in episode 6 (spoiler alert for those not watching on AMC+), Villanelle ended up killing Helene after she talked on the phone about kissing Eve and spending time with her in a bathtub.

Watch our most-recent Killing Eve review now! Take a look below in the event you want more of our thoughts on where we are right now in the series’ run. We’re going to have reviews the rest of the way, so of course SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Of course, it’s going to be hard for the show to live up to any of the expectations out there; we say that mostly through the lens of most series finales being somewhat polarizing. There’s hype around almost all of them and very few opportunities for writers/producers to match that.

Nonetheless, in a new interview with Metro, showrunner Laura Neal made it clear that there’s a lot to be excited about from the end of the story:

“I hope fans will be really excited by the ending. It’s Killing Eve so there will be blood, but I hope the fans will find it glorious and triumphant … That was the kind of feeling we wanted people to come away with when we were talking about the final episode.”

Our concern at this point is simply that certain stories feel a little irredeemable — especially when it comes to Eve as a character. She hasn’t been altogether likable as of late, and not all of her choices in her efforts to stop The Twelve have made sense. Will that change?

Related – Get more details on the next Killing Eve now

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve in the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







