Killing Eve season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The last before series finale

Next week on AMC+ you will have a chance to see Killing Eve season 4 episode 7, and at this point, we don’t have to tell you how important this is. We’re looking here at the penultimate episode of the entire series, and it is one where there are so many goals that need to be checked off.

Let’s start with the Twelve for a moment here. Both Helene and Lars are seemingly dead, and that does mean the organization is now significantly smaller. Yet, there are other pioneers still out there — think Konstantin, and think many others. What can be done about them, and is killing all of them really that satisfying? We just don’t have that much of an emotional attachment to a number of these characters and it’s going to be weird if the entire focus of the final episodes is on this and this alone.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our full take on episode 6. We’ll have reviews for the final episodes of the season, as well, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other great discussions there, as well, on Snowfall and Power Book IV: Force.

Instead, we’d argue that the primary focus at this point needs to be one finding a way to get Villanelle and Eve back to one another and at this point, they are very-much far apart. After killing Lars Eve just needs some sort of mental peace, and Yusuf seems to be interested in providing that. Whether or not she’s going to be altogether willing to accept that, meanwhile, is a totally different story.

Meanwhile, we know that Villanelle is currently off in the wilderness with Gunn, but is she really going to stay there? Is that just going to be the way that her story ends? It’s a crazy thing to imagine, but it may very well end up being the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 episode 7?

Is there any one thing that you want to see above all else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss out on some other updates. (Photo: AMC+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







