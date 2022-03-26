When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4 video: Mei visits Nathan

Is there something brewing between Nathan and Mei on When Calls the Heart season 9? At this point, it’s probably too early to tell. Nonetheless, it does feel like we could be building in that direction!

The sneak peek below gives you another window into the events of Sunday’s episode 4 (titled “Straight from the Heart”), and Mei decides to pay the Mountie a visit at the the jail. We know that she is working with Newton in the aftermath of the accident earlier this season, and she offers Nathan a chance to work with both him and the horse. As she puts it, this is an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.

Is there something more to this? We absolutely wonder. We know that the romantic angle could be pushed here further, but there’s also something else to be considered here. Just remember for a moment that Mei has some sort of secret that is going to be revealed over time — she’s a newcomer to Hope Valley and with that, inevitably, comes a past that will need to be explored. We could dive head-first into a lot of that in both this episode and some of the others that follow.

If something does happen with Nathan and Mei down the road, we don’t think the writers will rush it. After they spent as long as they did navigating that Elizabeth love triangle, we don’t think they’re in much of a hurry to rush anything. They will take their time moving through the story of these characters and see what is there. For now, the primary goal for Nathan has to be that he continues to recover; it’s still pretty clear at this point that he’s not 100%, even if he’ll be getting closer to it every minute of the day.

