When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4 promo: Does Mei need help?

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4 is coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend, and let’s just say this will be an opportunity to get to know Mei a whole lot better.

So what can we say about this character right now? A few different things come to mind, starting with the fact that there could be something between her and Nathan … maybe. It feels at least like the possibility has been introduced, but we’re far too early into the story this season to know anything for sure. It also seems like there are a few different things that need to be cleared up here; Nathan’s relationship with Elizabeth may be one of them. Faith told Mei that Nathan courted the teacher in the past, and we wouldn’t necessarily call it courting per se. It doesn’t really matter now, though, since it really comes down to whether or not he is ready to move forward.

Then, of course, there’s another important issue at the heart of this upcoming episode: Mei’s own past. What are we going to learn about her? She classifies herself in the promo below as a “fugitive of sorts,” so what does that mean? We do think Hope Valley would rally behind her, but they also probably need a little bit more information first.

There’s another issue coming in this episode courtesy of Elizabeth’s teaching certification, but the question we still have about that is pretty simple: Why would anyone want to take these students away from her at all? It feels pretty clear how this story is going to end, mostly because we can never imagine the world of When Calls the Heart being so cruel. Honestly, is there anymore more qualified for this job anywhere on TV?

