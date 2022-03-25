Servant season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? Premiere date

Following the arrival of the finale today on Apple TV+, why not go ahead and have a conversation about a Servant season 4? Is that something that is 100% going to happen?

We won’t keep you waiting here — let’s go ahead and share the good news! There is going to be another season of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller on the streaming service. However, on the flip side, this is going to be the final season. This is something that Shyamalan noted was the goal from the start — he wanted to be able to tell a singular story across 40 episodes and he’s going to be able to get that opportunity.

In a statement late last year when the season 4 renewal was announced, here is what Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, had to say:

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created … With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in Season 4.”

So when is season 4 going to premiere?

Our hope is that it is going to be here by early 2023, mostly because the early renewal does allow for an opportunity for everyone to see the show back faster than they would otherwise. The goal should be to allow for some continuity, and to give everyone the ending that they both want and deserve. We do have a reasonable amount of hope that the series is going to deliver that, mostly because Shyamalan has a knack for creating big, dramatic twists. Sure, not all of them have worked over the years, but the ones that did have been nothing short of incredible.

What do you most want to see when to comes to Servant season 4 on Apple TV+ down the road?

Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans. pic.twitter.com/fv9nviVz53 — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) December 14, 2021

