Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13: Did Meredith leave Seattle?

Tonight on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 13, we saw Meredith Grey have a chance to revel in her big accomplishment. After all, the character helped to make Dr. Hamilton better! He’s fine to give her all the credit for his surgery, and he also wants to have her be the shining star in Minnesota for many years to come.

The job offer, of course, was one that Ellen Pompeo’s character had to take seriously. She could have unlimited resources at her disposal! It’s a chance for a new start, and we also think it helps that she knows so many people in Minnesota at this point on a number of levels. We’ve seen her and Nick grow close, and staying there could open the door to something more. Oh, and we should mention that she would be getting a sizable salary if she chose to stay in the city.

Before we got further here, we should note that we were not worried in the least that any of this would mean that Pompeo would leave the show for good. What would Grey’s Anatomy be without her? Even if Meredith took the job offer, we felt like the producers would still follow her story.

So what did Meredith decide? The truth, at least for now, is that she hasn’t figured out anything for sure. However, we did see at the end of the episode Nick come back with her to Seattle. He encouraged her to do whatever she wanted when it comes to following her dreams, so regardless of if she takes the job, she wants him to be a bigger part of her life. After all, he met the kids! That’s not something that Meredith would have done with some fly-by-night relationship. There could potentially be some staying power here.

