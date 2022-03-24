Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 spoilers: A physician shortage!

There are a few different things to look out for entering Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 next week, but one of the main ones is pretty serious: A physician shortage! In order to properly treat patients, you of course need to have doctors! Unfortunately, it feels like we’re moving into a position coming up where that may not be possible. We saw Cormac leave earlier this season, and we know that Meredith has been trying to bounce back and forth between Seattle and Minnesota. We tend to think that this could be putting some of the Grey Sloan stuff in a precarious position where they have to pick up the slack — but, unfortunately, that may not be fully possible.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“Road Trippin’” – Tensions at Grey Sloan Memorial rise as the effects of the physician shortage begin to show. Meanwhile, Meredith struggles to step away from work as she spends a sick day at home with Zola, and the hospital receives an unexpected visitor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Rome Flynn as Wendell Ndugu, Skylar Astin as Todd Eames and MaryLynn Suchan as Maryann.

This is one of those episodes where, on the surface, things appear to be relatively simple. However, we have a feeling they are not so much when you dig a little bit deeper. There could be some exciting stuff we get to see unfold through the rest of the season! There’s still a lot of story left and that leaves the door open to some surprises.

