This Is Us season 6 episode 10 promo: Randall’s Deja dilemma

We know that next week’s This Is Us season 6 episode 10 is going to be a huge Randall episode, one where he makes a number of huge decisions in regard to the future.

Now that we’ve said that, there are a number of ways to look at these decisions. What will they be? Is he about to make some big mistakes? Well, the latest promo for “Every Version of You” offers up at least some sort of clue as to what you could see.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our full discussion all about this past episode. After you check that out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more reviews and previews the rest of the season.

Below, you can see that one of the biggest challenges Randall is facing has a lot to do with Deja, and that makes sense after everything he has done to discourage Malik and Deja from being together at this point in their lives. He worries she is risking her whole future, and he’s also gone behind her back to influence Malik. It was only a matter of time before a lot of this blew up in his face, and at this point, it’s clear that we’re very-much there.

We’ve also heard teasers already suggesting that this episode could be when Randall starts to think more about his future in politics, and it goes without saying we’re excited to see what some of that could look like. This is a lot like the Kevin and Kate stories where we know a part of the story ahead — just not how we get there in full. This episode could be where some of the cracks start to be filled in further.

Related – Get a few more details all about This Is Us and what’s coming

Where you think things are going to go as we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — that’s the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates coming down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







