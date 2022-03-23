This Is Us season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Randall closes Big Three Trilogy

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 10, we’re going to be seeing the epic end of the Big Three Trilogy with Randall at the center.

So what could we learn about this episode? For starters, we’d like to better understand what’s going on with his political figure. We’ve seen a few teases about this already in some flash-forwards — think in terms of that New Yorker article. The character could have a promising future ahead, but how does he get to that point? What causes him to make a choice to move further up the ladder?

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see some of our latest thoughts regarding the NBC show. After you dive in here, we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more reviews and previews the rest of the season.

If you do want a few more details all about this upcoming story, we suggest that you check out the This Is Us season 6 episode 10 synopsis:

03/29/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that this road trip also gives us a few different revelations beyond just Randall’s career future. Will he finally allow himself to let go of some responsibility? This is a guy who has long felt that he has to save everyone, even if that is not completely the case. There’s more to him than this and we’re hoping to see him realize that further.

Of course, on the other side of the trilogy there is SO much more for this show to explore. There are a lot of flash-forward mysteries we still want answers to!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 10?

How do you think this trilogy will conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







