Snowpiercer season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A New Eden showdown

Snowpiercer season 3 episode 10 is set to arrive on TNT next week, and rest assured that this is going to be ALL sorts of thrilling. How could you expect anything less? We’re talking here about an enormous finale, and one that could tie together a lot of loose ends.

One big question mark has already been answered: Melanie is alive! Not only that, but she’s basically made her big statement that New Eden may very well be a manipulation. We’re in a spot moving forward where Layton, Wilford, and Melanie are all at odds; something may have to give, and it could conclude in some particularly shocking ways.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the big episode ahead and the potentially payoff, here is some of what Jennifer Connelly had to say:

“Again, we have opposing forces and Melanie wants to find a resolution, she doesn’t want to be in this situation, an oppositional situation … But she’s willing to stand her ground for what she believes in. I think it’s a great episode. We see something that we haven’t yet seen in Snowpiercer. It’s very exciting. You see something and the passengers see something they haven’t seen in so many years. It’s pretty thrilling. I think it’s a satisfying emotional journey, but then there is something that transpires that nicely draws us into the next season. You kind of go, whoah, what was that? I want to see what that was.”

So what is real about New Eden? What isn’t? Maybe this episode will give us some answers. We tend to think in advance that this is one of those stories that is going to pay off some of the things we’ve seen so far this season, while at the same time opening the door for an exciting new chapter. Given all of the cliffhangers that we’ve seen on the show already over the years, it’d be ridiculous if we didn’t end up getting at least one more now.

