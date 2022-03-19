Snowpiercer season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Snowpiercer season 3 episode 9 is coming on TNT in just a couple of days, and we don’t have to reiterate how important this is. It’s the last episode before the finale! We tend to think that no matter what happens here, it’s going to be big — but we also have it on good authority that we could finally learn the answer to a few key questions.

Is one of the big ones tied to Melanie? Are we actually, finally about to have the character around again? You watch the promo below (especially the Alex dialogue) and it’s easy to draw the assumption that the character is about to be brought back to the train; yet, we should probably temper all expectations. We shall believe it when we actually see it happen. It’s mostly just important to acknowledge that we’re almost to the end of the season and yet, we haven’t see any sort of formal acknowledgment yet that Jennifer Connally is leaving the show.

Below, you can take a look at the Snowpiercer season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

Reunited with old friends, the train throws a party; alliances are tested as the truth is finally revealed.

There isn’t anything in here that is a dead giveaway for anything, but we’re expecting that in general, there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger by the end of this episode. They’ll want to set the stage for the finale and given that we know that a season 4 is also on the way, we’re hoping that there’s going to be some sort of tease about that moving forward! Ultimately, we’re looking forward to getting another few teases here and there on that.

