Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get season 13 episode 12 in a matter of hours?

There is always going to be a demand for a new story from this world every single week — that’s something we know for sure. In this case, however, we do have some good news: You’re going to see one! We’ve been on a good streak as of late when it comes to getting a chance to see new episodes, and we’re glad to see this continuing, at least for a little while longer. (We also know there are new episodes slated for next week, as well.)

So what makes next week’s installment so important? For starters, it is an opportunity to see what Callen does next as the deep-fake drama only gets more and more complicated. Also, we’ll continue to see Deeks and Kensi do their part to prepare to become foster parents! This is one of those episodes that tends to provide a little bit of everything, depending on if you like top-notch action or stories that are a tad more personal.

If we do you want to get a few more details now, we suggest you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 synopsis:

“Murmuration” – The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The promo below may not be stuffed full of huge reveals (so few of them are), but it does serve as an opportunity to be excited for what lies ahead.

