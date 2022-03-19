NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 video: Callen’s Katya concerns

Tomorrow night you’re going to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 on CBS, and it already looks like it’s going to be an emotional one for Callen.

Should we be surprised by that? Not really, especially when you consider there’s a lot on his plate right now. Think in terms of the deep-fake drama. Of course, we’d be 100% freaked out to no end if we found ourselves conversing with what looked to be an evil clone; we can’t say we’re shocked by the toll it’s taking on him.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here as Callen leans on Sam to explain some of his fears. He’s afraid of the chaos this could cause, the danger that Anna could be in, and the fear that Katya will never stop. While there’s not necessarily any forward motion in this particular preview, it’s a reminder of the bond that these two characters share. While the friendship between Sam and Callen is often understated, it is one of the best out there on TV. Callen isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in front of Sam, and they’ve helped each other out of all sorts of binds in the past.

Can we actually get some resolution to all of this over the course of the season? We certainly hope so. It feels like this Katya story has been going on forever and beyond just that, we’d like to see some other arcs introduced. In the event that season 13 is the final one (nothing is official on that), it’d also be nice to get a little bit more in the way of closure in general. Fingers crossed on some of that.

