NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 spoilers: Kensi & Deeks prepare!

Next week on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12, you will see a dangerous case — but also a big moment for Kensi and Deeks! These two have been long hoping to become parents, but along the way have encountered a LOT of stumbling blocks. This should be no surprise, as this path is not an altogether easy one. They’re trying now to be foster parents, with the hope of someday being able to adopt. They have to just take things one step at a time, and they have a big inspection next that they’ll try to pass.

We can already imagine just how nervous these two will be as they’re waiting around for this big moment, and we’ll feel for them every single step of the way!

To get a few more details all about this episode and what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12 synopsis:

“Murmuration” – The NCIS team investigates an unidentified aircraft that flies into U.S. airspace and crashes into a Navy plane. Also, Deeks and Kensi begin to prepare for their foster inspection, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is this the final episode of March?

Hardly. Not only is there going to be a new installment on the 27th, but you’re going to be seeing two of them air back to back! That’s a chance to make up for a planned two-hour block in January that got scrapped, and hopefully we’ll get a few stories in there that better set the stage for the end of the season. Since we still don’t know whether or not this is going to be the final season, there’s a lot that we are firmly expecting the writers to cram in before we reach the finish line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 12?

Do you think we’ll be getting great stuff for Kensi and Deeks? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







