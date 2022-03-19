How I Met Your Father season 2: Does a Barney cameo make sense?

As we look towards How I Met Your Father season 2 — and following the events of the season 1 finale — why not have a chat about cameos?

At the end of the first season, we had a pretty delightful moment courtesy of Cobie Smulders stopping by as Robin. It’s something the writers were able to keep under wraps, and that made the moment all the more exciting. Of course, it does also open the door for other appearances down the road.

So who is the next person who could turn up on the series? A few different names come to mind, but the one at the top of the list right now has to be Barney. Given that Valentina has been presented in some ways as the show’s female version of the character, seeing the two together in a scene would be a hoot. Also, there’s no real reason to bring Marshall and Lily in together (there aren’t enough longtime couples on the show that need advice from them), and we also don’t see Ted turning up until whenever the series ends. Barney can be in some ways a cautionary tale for Valentina, even if he did end up together and married to Robin for some time before they divorced.

Of course, there is one problem with this legendary cameo: Harris himself may not think it’s a great idea. He said during the airing of the first season that since his character does not exactly age well in a 2022 world, it may not be the wisest to bring him back now. While Barney was designed to be a silly, over-the-top character, there are some things that he did that do not play well at all to modern-day audiences. It’s a hard thing to reconcile.

