How I Met Your Father spoilers: Don’t expect Barney Stinson cameo

So far, we know that How I Met Your Father has worked in at least references to the original show. Also, we’ve seen an updated version of Ted, Marshall, and Lily’s apartment! We get the sense that the Hulu series wants to honor the original, though at the same time, not necessarily just hit the same notes over and over again. They need to establish the world and some of its characters on their own; from there, they can figure out if there are some suitable cameos down the road.

With that being said, can you expect Barney Stinson to be one of them? In a word, probably not. In the latest edition of his Wondercade Newsletter (per TVLine), Neil Patrick Harris conducted an interview with new series star Hilary Duff. In that, he made it clear that Barney the character probably would not be altogether appropriate for a 2022 audience:

“As for coming on your show … I worry … Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery … not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

Barney is, upon reflection, one of those characters who lives within a particular time. How I Met Your Mother has a few situations and moments that even co-creator Carter Bays has said he’d take out now if given the chance; there are things about society that have changed, and there are parts of many comedies over the past several decades that did not age well.

Is there major character from the original we could see turning up in here? To us, the most satisfying would be having Duff’s Sophie run into Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) at some point close to the end of the show. We don’t even need there to be some elaborate connection between her character and his; just have it be a nod to the original show.

Do you think we’ll see any cameos over the course of How I Met Your Father?

