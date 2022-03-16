The Walking Dead season 11: Norman Reedus suffers concussion on set

While The Walking Dead season 11 is in the process of wrapping up production, Norman Reedus is finding himself in recovery following an on-set injury.

According to a new report from Deadline, Reedus suffered a concussion, as confirmed in a statement by his spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen:

“Norman suffered a concussion on set … He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

Reedus’ injury has postponed the end of production on the series by a few days, but it does appear that he will press on. In general The Walking Dead universe has big plans for the actor and his character of Daryl Dixon — remember that there are plans for the time being for him to star in a spin-off alongside Melissa McBride, who plays Carol on the series. He’s one of the most important people within this entire franchise, as he’s been there from the beginning and helped to bring a sense of originality to the show. Daryl is iconic, and we’re sending Norman all of our best while he recovers. We know that concussions can be an extremely scary thing, and they require however long a recovery period as needed.

At the moment The Walking Dead is in the midst of airing the second part of their 24-episode final season. Part 3 will hopefully be able to air later this fall, and that will make a smooth transition into the spin-offs that are currently announced. In addition to the Daryl / Carol show, there is another one currently in developing featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Daryl and Lauren Cohan as Maggie. You can get a little more news about that over at the link here. (Let’s just say that Morgan was pretty surprised to hear it was announced so early on.) Hopefully, we will have a chance to hear more about these spin-offs a little bit later in the year.

Of course, feel free to share some of your thoughts and well-wishes for Reedus in the attached comments. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

