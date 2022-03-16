The Walking Dead season 11: Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks spin-off reveal

If you missed the news recently, both Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are going to be starring in their own Walking Dead spin-off! It is titled Isle of the Dead, and it will be featuring the characters of Negan and Maggie in a zombified version of Manhattan. It’s a very different version of this universe and with that in mind, it could be very-much exciting to explore!

With that being said, Morgan is admitting that he’s surprised about one thing in relation to the spin-off: The decision by AMC to announce it so far in advance. The cast is currently working on the end of the flagship show, and speaking in a new interview on The Rich Eisen Show, he made it fairly unclear that he wished the announcement came a little bit later, especially since this gave away that his character survives:

“I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry! … I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me [that we did].”

So why DID the network announce this when they did? If we had to make an educated guess, it is most likely tied to AMC’s fear that some spoilers would end up leaking about the project in advance. They want to control their own narrative and with that in mind, they probably found it easier to announce this themselves. With this in mind, we know now that Negan, Maggie, Daryl, and Carol all survive the end of this show — just remember that the latter characters also have their own spin-off coming down the road. This is in addition to the Rick Grimes spin-offs, which for now feel like they are probably coming out at some point in 2055.

