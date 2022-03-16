Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12: ‘The Makings of You’ mystery

Tomorrow night you’ll be seeing Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12 arrive on ABC, and we know that there’s something strange about it already. Even though we’re just one day away from “The Makings of You” airing, the network is still not releasing a lot of information about it in advance!

Last week, we saw the promo for this episode, which featured some really-romantic stuff for Meredith and Nick and then also Amelia and Kai. Yet, even as of this writing they have not shared an official synopsis. That is extremely unusual for a network TV show, and that’s the sort of thing that makes us wonder if there is something really big that happens — and it’s something that they 100% don’t want to spoil.

Heck, ABC even put out the synopsis for episode 13 (airing next week) already, and that makes things even stranger. Take a look at it below:

“Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, it shouldn’t be too shocking that most of the characters featured in the promo are absent here — there’s no mention of Meredith, Nick, Amelia, Kai, or even Maggie and Winston. The latter two have an important storyline of their own tomorrow, but it’s going to be a little bit different than any of the others we’ve already mentioned here.

It’s possible that the synopsis was not revealed for some unimportant reason like an oversight; yet, we’d be sure to watch this one live, just in case. You don’t want it to be spoiled!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Grey’s Anatomy episode!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site to score some other updates that we won’t want you to miss out on. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







