Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12 promo: Meredith, Nick’s love story?

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 12 shaping up to be one of the most romantic ones we’ve seen yet for the ABC drama? Based on the new promo we’ve got below, that seems to be the case.

In this, you can see Meredith Grey seemingly have a chance to be away and build some sort of love story with Nick Marsh. This is something that feels far different than most of what we’ve seen from her, and there is a part of this that is truly exciting. Yet, we watch the promo and think that something terrible is immediately going to happen. That’s what we have been trained to do with this show at this point; it’s crawled into our brain to that degree!

Elsewhere, there could be more romance in bloom courtesy of Amelia and Kai. The two are going to be spending some time together away from surgery, and that includes Amelia going to one of their shows. This has been such a welcome surprise for most of the season, and it represents Grey’s Anatomy being a pioneer — they’ve done this in the past, and they are doing it here by allowing this to be in some ways a normal romance between two loving and very-unique characters.

Finally, what’s going to be going on here with Maggie? Just on the basis of what we’re seeing, she could be facing a pretty unique storyline that allows us to dive further into her past. This is something that we’ve wanted for this character, as it is something that is also fairly different than anything she’s had in the past. After all, so many of her plotlines have been relationship-based!

