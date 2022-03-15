Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Crazy eviction ahead? (day 18)

If you are hoping for an extremely entertaining Big Brother Canada 10 eviction show this coming Thursday, it’s looking more and more likely we could get it! Just look at some of what is going on in the house right now?

Let’s start off here with a recap of what’s happened the past couple of days. Moose won the Veto, and chose to use it to (of course) remove himself from the block. Kyle, meanwhile, opted to nominate Josh as a replacement nominee. Remember that Kyle has had a complete dumpster-fire of an HoH reign where he has nominated people who were all aligned with him in some form. At one point it felt like Josh was going to be a pawn; however, that has since shifted to where Josh is more of Kyle’s target.

The irony here, though, is that most of the house may opt to go against Kyle’s wishes! There has been a lot of paranoia about this the past 24 hours, but it feels pretty clear to us that Tynesha, Betty, Kevin, Summer, and Jess are on board with keeping Josh in the game. Gino and Jacey-Lynne, meanwhile, could be leading the charge to keep Stephanie in the game. This leaves Haleena, Marty, Moose, and Hermon as the remaining outsiders, and the people who could swing the vote.

Yet, as of right now, we think that things are close to decided. Haleena is close to most of the other women who want to keep Josh. Meanwhile, Moose has already pledged some loyalty to Josh; since he knows Kyle was after him, it makes sense to do something in order to spite him. Kevin, meanwhile, spent a part of today convincing Marty to flip, making him feel expendable to the other guys. Ironically, it was Marty who pushed hard for Josh to be nominated the first place! Kevin’s not perfect, but he’s easily surpassed how we thought he would do going into this game.

So, for now, Kyle could be in a BAD way come Thursday night. We’ll just have to see how things play out.

How do you think this upcoming Big Brother Canada 10 eviction is going to be?

How do you think this upcoming Big Brother Canada 10 eviction is going to be?

