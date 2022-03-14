Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 17)

The Veto Ceremony took place in the Big Brother Canada house and, of course, it was messy — most things with this show are.

So what happened? Well, let’s just say things went according to plan — or, what Head of Household Kyle decided was going to be the plan a matter of days ago. He opted to nominate Josh as replacement nominee after Moose used the Veto on himself.

As it turns out, Josh could end up being the HoH’s target, even though not everyone in the house wants that. We could have a lively debate over the next couple of days between him and Stephanie, though we think that he’s got a lot of numbers already.

The most hilarious thing about today is Betty being upset that no one told her ahead of time that she was going to be spared from the block, and she continued to unleash on Kevin as a result of that. The dynamic between these two is one of the most hilarious things about this season — she routinely talks about how she doesn’t trust him and wants him out. Yet, he’s actually trying to help her! She’s not his #1 ally by any means, but he recognizes that she’s close to some other people he’s working with.

While there’s some questionable gameplay all over the case this week, there’s no denying that this week has been a lot of fun. A lot of people are playing hard, and this could prove to be the most interesting next few days of campaigning so far. This week could really help to influence where the rest of the season could go, at least in terms of which alliances actually stick together. Remember that there are a lot of them who we’ll be getting a chance to meet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you think is going to be happening on Big Brother Canada 10 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around to make sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







