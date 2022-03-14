Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to be sharing both an answer to that question, and also more of a look towards the future.

The first thing to do here is, of course, smile and celebrate: There is a new installment coming up soon! Come 9:00 p.m. Eastern you will see “Thick as Thieves,” and installment that is important for one reason first and foremost: It represents the biggest personal story for Alden Parker we’ve seen so far!

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for NCIS season 19 episode 15, be sure to take a look at it below:

“Thick As Thieves” – Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Earlier today we posted some sneak peeks for this episode, and we know that one of the big storylines is going to be learning what Parker did to end up in juvie back when he was a teenager. There is a case important to the present, but also a surprising story for Jessica Knight as she needs a date to a wedding. Is she going to ask Jimmy to go? She’ll at least try to, but it’s a hard thing for her to figure out how to ask. There’s something so awkward about this that is very-much endearing.

