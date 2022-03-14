NCIS season 19 episode 15 video: ‘Thick as Thieves’ sneak peeks!

In just a matter of hours NCIS season 19 episode 15 is set to arrive on CBS, and we’ve got another reminder in video form now that this is set to be a great time!

Take, for starters, an opportunity to learn more about Alden Parker’s past. If you’ve been excited to get a big spotlight on Gary Cole, “Thick as Thieves” is going to deliver that and then some.

The majority of the previews for “Thick as Thieves” revolves around Parker heading back to Philadelphia, where he is forced to go for an all-important case. While there, the truth is going to come out about him being in juvie back when he was a teenager. He had a habit of stealing hubcaps — it was mostly petty-level crime, but it’s clear that he could have gone done a different road. As it turns out, a guy he used to run with is very-much involved in this case!

The other sneak peek we have here better explains why Jessica Knight is all dressed up: She’s going to a wedding! She needs a date and with that, she decides to ask Jimmy Palmer. For everyone out there who ‘ships these two characters (us included), this is a really fun and awkward scene. She can’t figure out how to put the words together, but Jimmy seems to be game to go along with her.

So will this wedding date turn out to be romantic? Let’s all just cross our fingers on this…

