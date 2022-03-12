NCIS season 19 episode 17 spoilers: Where are Knight and Palmer?

NCIS season 19 episode 17 is going to be special for a couple of different reasons. In advance, we know most conversation around it is going to be due to it being the beginning of the NCIS: Hawaii crossover and we more than understand that.

However, it does feel like there’s also an individual case that is going on here — it’s possible this storyline connects to Hawaii, but not everything is 100% clear yet. What we can say is that “Starting Over” could have an added significance to Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to see some of what we thought about this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. More updates are coming that we don’t want you to miss.

So where are these two characters? The photo above shows Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen’s characters seemingly amidst their investigation. We know that they are looking into the death of a retired Navy Officer who was a part of their grief group; we know that this person supposedly took their own life, but as is often the case with this show, there could easily be more to this story.

We know that both Jessica and Jimmy have both gone through a lot, and it certainly makes sense for this episode to dive a little bit further into all of that. Jimmy did recently take off his wedding ring, but he is still mourning the loss of his wife Breena. Meanwhile, we met Agent Knight amidst great tragedy involving her REACT Team at the end of last season. They have a lot that weighs on them, but they also bring out great things in each other. It’s one of the reasons why this is one of our favorite NCIS relationships to watch right now.

Related – Get some more insight on the upcoming crossover

What are you hoping to see for Jimmy and Jessica Knight moving into NCIS season 19 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







