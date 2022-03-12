NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama shares NCIS: Hawaii crossover photo

We know that the NCIS season 19 crossover with NCIS: Hawaii is not airing until Monday, March 28, but why wait when it comes to sharing some fun stuff?

For those who haven’t heard the news just yet, the NCIS portion of the event will feature the events that lead to Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) heading out to Hawaii. Meanwhile, these two will be out on the islands for the second part, and the photo below features Torres with none other than Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant!

One of the things that we’ve learned from the promotional material out there over the past week is that Torres and Tennant actually have a history of working together. We already know that Gibbs is one of the people responsible for bringing Jane into NCIS, as well, so this is all a reminder that in some ways, all roads lead to Gibbs. This new photo (posted on Wilmer’s Instagram) makes us wonder what these characters could be talking about.

What could be fun for us as a viewer is seeing how Jane reacts to some of Nick’s evolution. This is not the same guy we first met returning from a deep-cover assignment, and she more than likely knew him even before all that. He could’ve been a totally different guy way back when, and she will have a unique perspective on how far he’s come. Also, it’s just going to be fun to see how they work together to solve an old case! Wilmer and Vanessa have known each other a long time and with that in mind, this story is in some ways a reunion in its own right.

What are you hoping for when it comes to the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event?

