NCIS season 19 episode 15 promo: A deeper dive into Parker’s past

Next week on CBS you’re going to be seeing NCIS season 19 episode 15, and based on the promo below, this one is going to be fascinating.

We’ll admit that so far, we haven’t heard all that much about Alden Parker other than that he was in the FBI, he loves international pastries, and he has an affinity for Star Trek. He’s also apparently got a past as a juvenile delinquent.

New NCIS video! Take a look below for some thoughts on this past episode of the series. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have more reviews coming every week, and we don’t want you missing any of them.

In the promo below for “Thick As Thieves,” you can get a pretty good sense of what’s coming for Alden as he learns that a guy he knew from juvie is now involved in a new case in Philadelphia. There’s a chance that this could bring up all sorts of bad memories for him, and it certainly seems like we’re going to be seeing a new side of Gary Cole’s character from what we’ve seen so far.

Will some of that charm and humor still be there? Most likely, but all characters have different layers and this episode could give us a better sense of why Parker’s a good leader. Also, it’s another way to differentiate him from Gibbs. We’ve said it time and time again that we miss Mark Harmon, but we love that the writers aren’t trying to turn this character into a carbon copy of him. He treats the team differently and has a very different outlook on life. We haven’t seen him build a boat once! Also, we barely know anything about his life away from the team, and that may be worth exploring down the road.

Related – Get some more news related to this episode of NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







