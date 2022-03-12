Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Will Jimmy be a part of the story?

Is Jimmy going to continue to be a part of Yellowstone season 5? There’s no denying that the season 4 finale lends itself to questions about his future. After all, the character seemed to be on his way back to the 6666 Ranch with his new love Emily. That’s where he truly learned to be a cowboy, and in a sense he’s found himself there in a way that he never has before anywhere else.

Thanks to Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) being promoted to series regular for season 5, it was fair to assume that we’d get to see Jimmy back. Yet, it’s still nice to get 100% confirmation, right? Speaking in a new interview with Us Weekly, Jefferson White had the following to say on the matter while promoting the season 4 DVD:

“I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5 … That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds.”

White has not heard anything yet about his arc from creator/writer Taylor Sheridan, but we do still wonder if a potential 6666 spin-off is still in the cards. While it has yet to be officially announced in any way, there’s been a lot of talk about developing it behind the scenes. Given that Sheridan is one of the owners now of the real-life 6666 Ranch in Texas, there is certainly a logical reason for him to want to do this show. He understands the world of Texas ranching better than almost anything else that we’ve seen.

Jimmy still remains one of our favorite characters to watch no matter where he is in the franchise. Remember that he started off this series as an ultimate underdog, the sort of guy who you wouldn’t think of as some tough-as-nails cowboy. However, he’s evolved in such a fascinating way, while at the same time not losing any of that heart that makes him so special.

