Yellowstone season 5: Should you expect tease for 1932, 1883 ‘season 2’?

We all know at this point that we will be waiting to see Yellowstone season 5 on the air. There is absolutely no suspense or drama in that department. Filming is still months away, and it remains to be seen if Paramount Network will premiere the show at some point this fall.

Of course, with such a long wait comes speculation about so many things, from the future of Jamie Dutton after that cliffhanger to trying to determine if the new season will continue to make efforts to incorporate other parts of the Taylor Sheridan universe. Season 4 of Yellowstone did do its part to clue in viewers about 1883, to the point where it foreshadowed Elsa’s death in the form of her absence in the flashbacks. While some of these scenes were a little frustrating at the time they first aired (they took away from what was going on in the present), we do understand why they were there.

Of course, this leads to us being in a place where we have to question further what’s going to be coming up in terms of other flashbacks in season 5. Can you expect something to set up 1932, the next prequel currently announced at Paramount+? We think there’s a strong possibility but if that happens, we hope that it comes across as organic and informs the story more than the 1883 stuff did back in season 4. We also wouldn’t rule out an appearance or two from more 1883 characters, given that it doesn’t feel like Paramount+ is totally done with that timeframe yet. Specific plans are not clear, but there was that announcement that they ordered more episodes of it. (It’s not technically a season 2.)

We can’t deny that things are rather confusing at this point with the universe at large, but the presence of Yellowstone season 5 is the biggest thing that is certain. We know that it’s coming, and we expect a lot more news about it over the coming weeks.

