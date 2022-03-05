Yellowstone season 5: Do we need a new Big Bad to appear?

As we prepare ourselves far in advance for Yellowstone season 5, why not go ahead and have a discussion about villains? We know that few shows do them better than this one, and that foes can come from all walks of life.

At the end of season 4, we saw the end of at least one adversary in Garrett Randall — after all, Jamie Dutton killed him! That move made it clear once again that no one is really safe, and the show has no issue taking out foes and introducing new ones.

The question that you do have to wonder now is simply this: Does someone else need to enter the picture now? Would this show benefit from another adversary? Well, we still technically have Caroline Warner within this world and she’s going to be a problem — we know the endgame for Market Equities and the eventual destruction of Dutton Ranch as we know it. We also know that things are constantly tenuous with Thomas Rainwater; he wants at times similar things to John, but there’s still a lot of tension and history there.

Over the years, we’ve seen some foes who are particularly dangerous like Malcolm Beck, and we do tend to think that this could be the proper time to bring someone else on the show in that vein. What makes Beck such a compelling villain is that he was unpredictable in a way and absolutely violent. While we don’t think this show needs a ton of additional threats, we do think with Randall gone, there needs to be someone who can face off in a shootout with some characters. Think in terms of a traditional Western character. Having these rivals on the ground makes for a nice change-of-pace, especially when we’ve got some of those large-scale villains like Caroline lurking behind the scenes.

