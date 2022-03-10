Tonight, Survivor 42 had a two-hour premiere that absolutely proved to be eventful in a number of different ways … just not how we expected.

Earlier in the day, we wrote about the Amulet Advantage and how that works. We also dove into the stunning exit of Jackson Fox from the game. Those moments were big, but this piece is all about the Tribal Council.

The moment that the Ika tribe ended up losing Immunity, the group of Zach, Rocksroy, Drea, Swati, Romeo, and Tori had to figure out what to do. Zach was almost useless by the end of the challenge; meanwhile, Drea thought that Rocks was pretty useless throughout. Meanwhile, Tori was extremely aggressive looking for the idol back at camp and was a little too desperate wanting to control the narrative. There was a push to get out either Zach or Tori by the end of the episode. It felt pretty clear that one of them would have to go out first.

The big surprise tonight was that Zach decided to play his Shot in the Dark — this was used WAY earlier than in season 41! Did he really need it? As it turns out, yes. He was voted out unanimously by the rest of his group, so we have a hard time saying he made the wrong decision. He’s mostly the victim of being in the nerd archetype that’s done too well in this game in the past. He was basically like us playing the game, which is why he found himself out so soon — he almost knew too much!

What did you think about the big premiere of Survivor 42?

Who are you rooting for at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

