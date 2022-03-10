Tonight on the Survivor 42 premiere, we saw a pretty shocking exit early on — Jackson Fox was forced to leave the game.

So how did that happen? It’s something that we haven’t quite seen before — it was due to a medical condition, but something that was only disclosed right before the game. Jeff Probst had to pull him from the show in order to ensure that he was safe. Jackson was upset, but we get it. Jackson was surprisingly open about what he was going through, and also why he decided to wait until so late in the process to disclose some of what was happening.

Our heart does go out to Jackson, given that it has to be so heartbreaking to leave the game so early on. A lot of his castmates were clearly heartbroken about it, and we do think Jackson may on some level knew that this could turn up as an issue going into the game. We almost wonder if he was put on the show in a sort of wait-and-see approach while the team tried to figure out if they could manage his condition out there. They could not, and that is the end of it.

In general, this does have to be one of the strangest exits we’ve ever seen on the show. Were there no alternates to bring on board, or did they just love Jackson so much that they were willing to take the risk behind the scenes — at least until they got more information? Only production knows that answer.

Are you sad to see Jackson Fox leave Survivor 42?

Were you also shocked by the timing of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

