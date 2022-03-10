Survivor 42: What does the Amulet Advantage do in the game?

Tonight, Survivor 42 through a brand-new twist our way in the form of the Amulet Advantage. So how does it work? How complicated is it?

Well, the answer here is very complicated, but we’re not going to lie — there are a few things that are pretty fascinating about it on paper. It first surfaced at the start of the game when Hai, Lindsay, and Drea from their respective tribes all were given an opportunity to take this for themselves. However, they have to keep this shared secret. In some ways, they need each other for it to do anything!

The rules of the Amulet Advantage are like this. All three of these people need to be back together for this to work, so they have to survive for a little while in order for that to happen. That makes this a little bit useless within the game early on.

Another twist? Once the three are together, the rules of the advantage can shift. If all three play it together, it’s an extra vote. If there are only two people left, it becomes a steal-a-vote. However, it becomes an idol if one person is left. With that, it makes sense if you want this advantage to get rid of the other people with a part of it. This is a fascinating bit of strategy, and the advantage is good until the final six.

Do we think that all of this is too complicated? Absolutely. There are fun ideas here, but it’s almost too circumstantial to really matter as much as it could.

What did you think about the Amulet Advantage on Survivor 42?

How do you think it’s going to play out in the game? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

