Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted, Jess LaCroix role?

Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted and his longstanding role of Jess LaCroix? We know that entering tonight’s episode, this will be a question. With that in mind, we’re going to do our best to answer it!

The first order of business here is, of course, is noting that this was first announced several weeks out. It’s not a sudden exit tonight insofar as us learning about it goes. Yet, it is still shocking to see a series lead depart midway through a season, especially one that reaches this many viewers.

With that being said, it feels like this is an exit that McMahon wanted, and you can see that evidence in the form of the statement below:

Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.

Basically, Julian wanted to move on to other things and we understand that. This does happen and happen often within the world of scripted TV, especially with a show that does as many episodes a season as this one. We also think filming amidst the global health crisis has been especially challenging and now that things are starting to open up a little more, we’re seeing a trend of performers opting to flock towards new pursuits. We’ll have to wait and see whatever McMahon does next.

As for what the future holds now for FBI: Most Wanted, we know that Dylan McDermott will be coming on board in episode 17, airing this April. There will be a little bit of a strange transition, but we’ll eventually get to the other side of it.

