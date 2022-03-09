FBI: Most Wanted season 3: When is Dylan McDermott’s first episode?

When is Dylan McDermott’s first episode on FBI: Most Wanted season 3? After the exit of Julian McMahon tonight, it makes sense to wonder that. Is this going to be a seamless transition from one lead over to the next?

In a word, the answer here is no. Given the somewhat-abrupt nature of McMahon’s departure (or at least that’s how it feels from our end), we’re not altogether surprised that it will take some time for the show to move to the next lead. Based on earlier reports, McDermott will be showing up for the first time on episode 17, which is slated to air in April. With that in mind, you’re going to have two episodes without someone specific stepping into the lead role.

McDermott has certainly had an incredibly busy past several months. Just think about it for a moment here — the actor was recently a part of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and only recently did his arc on that show end. We tend to think that producers were really lucky that he was happy to jump from one show almost directly over to the other. Here, he will be playing the role of the good guy, which should be a chance of pace after some of what he’s been doing as of late.

Our feeling is that should Most Wanted get a season 4 (which seems likely), we’ll get more opportunities to learn about his character beyond whatever introduction is provided here. It’s important to remember that a lot of these things take time, and almost certainly this is going to be the case here.

