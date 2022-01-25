FBI: Most Wanted season 3 spoilers: Dylan McDermott to be new lead

For those wondering how FBI: Most Wanted season 3 plans to replace the departing Julian McMahon, we now have an answer.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Dylan McDermott is jumping straight over from another Dick Wolf show in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and he will serve as the new lead here. According to a report from Deadline, you will see him make his first appearance when we get around to episode 17 airing in April. At the time of this writing, there are no details about his character.

So what does this casting mean for the future of McDermott as Richard Wheatley? Well, there were never plans for that character to be around full-time on Organized Crime. He was so popular that he was brought back for another arc this season but eventually, that will come to a close. It is rather curious that he is jumping over to another Wolf series in a totally different role so soon, given that technically the FBI franchise is set in the same universe as Law & Order and One Chicago. The presence of Hailey Upton on the flagship FBI show confirms that. (Granted, we don’t expect the writers to come on and explain why this new character looks so much like Wheatley.)

We presume that the plan will be for Dylan to be front and center for an eventual season 4 for Most Wanted, even though that has not been officially ordered as of yet at CBS. We think they want to establish all three of their FBI shows as a Tuesday-night tentpole, so we tend to imagine that all three of them are going to get the green light for more episodes before too long.

