The Bachelor spoilers: Is Susie, Gabby, Rachel leaving at fantasy suites?

Tonight on The Bachelor, overnight dates and fantasy suites are going to be here — but will the final three still be around for them? There is a lot we’re left to think about here based on what we’ve seen already.

First, and foremost, we’re starting to get more and more concerned that Clayton Echard doesn’t end up with anyone. Teddi’s conversation with him at the Women Tell All suggested that he is not doing well, and we know that there are a lot of people upset with him over how he handled the final three. Here’s what we know: He told all three of the women left in Susie, Gabby, and Rachel that he was either in love with them or falling in love with them. No matter how you view semantics, you can easily see this is a problem. In Bachelor-speak, this is a strong indicator to each one that they could be getting the final rose.

With that in mind, the heartbreak that these women feel is going to be extreme when he admits to being in love with all of them — and that he’s been intimate with at least two of them. Don’t be surprised if one or two women leave. Heck, don’t be shocked if all three of them do!

Based on the previews, it absolutely seems like Susie is the one closest to walking out the door; there’s no guarantee that she does. This could be a misdirect and someone else could choose to say goodbye before the final rose ceremony.

If this season ends the way in which the story projects right now, we think Clayton’s season could prove to be a cautionary tale to future men who take on this role. Sometimes, it’s better to be guarded, and it’s also better to hold back. Don’t put people in a position where they feel hurt or toyed with — even if Clayton sincerely loved all three of them, he’s still setting himself up for failure with the actions that he takes.

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor tonight with Clayton’s fantasy suites?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The rest of Clayton's journey as #TheBachelor will be unlike anything we've ever seen before. Be there every step of the way and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ozm9PCvaNw — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 8, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







