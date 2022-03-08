The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Clayton Echard end up alone?

We know that there’s a lot of enthusiasm surrounding tomorrow’s The Bachelor overnight dates, but let’s also look beyond that. We could be looking at one of the most dramatic finales ever, and we actually mean that unlike how the franchise often promotes the show!

How crazy are things going to get here? Well, consider the evidence. We know that Clayton Echard admits to multiple women he’s in love with them, and ends up being intimate with at least two of them during the fantasy suites. This leads to utter pandemonium — not only in terms of it happening, but also how he chooses to tell them about it. He makes a lot of mistakes here, and all of this seems to lead to him saying that he’s “broken” at the end of the process.

So technically, there is supposed to be a finale at the end of all of this, and we don’t think the journey ends at overnight dates. We’ve heard from creator Mike Fleiss already that Clayton’s journey is still ongoing and with that, no one knows 100% how it ends!

What does this mean? There could be a few different possibilities in order. Take, for example, Clayton’s final rose leaving and him chasing after them. Or, maybe he pulls an Arie or a Jason and changes his mind after the final rose ceremony. No matter how you spin it, there’s a reasonably good chance that he ends up being rejected and leaves without anyone. Ultimately, it will be in part the result of his own decisions.

Unfortunately, the promo for what’s coming up next did not exactly give a heck of a lot away — not that we really expected it to. Instead, what we saw here was a reminder that there are a LOT of hurt feelings from multiple women and understandably so. He gave all of them hope that they’d end up with him!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelor finale?

Do you think there’s a chance that Clayton will end up single after all of this drama? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

