Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing the show back after one week off the air? We know there’s a lot to be excited for. It’s Thanksgiving! This is one of the most important holidays within the entire lore of the show.

Luckily, you’re going to have a chance to see it play out in just a matter of hours — but this is not going to be some perfect Turkey Day for all of the Pearsons.

The first order of business here is sharing the full This Is Us season 6 episode 7 synopsis below, in the event you hadn’t seen it already:

03/08/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner. TV-PG

If you weren’t excited and/or nervous enough for this episode, the promo below offers up a little bit more in terms of what you can expect to see. Within this episode, there is some serious tension between Kate and Toby to go along with Rebecca’s announcement. There’s a lot to contend with across the board for the Big Three as they all prepare for a difficult phase of their lives. Kate and Toby’s relationship is on the rocks, Rebecca is facing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and Kevin may still be sad.

One other thing worth noting here schedule-wise is that moving forward, there are going to be new episodes every single week until the series finale on May 24. There’s a lot to look forward to!

What do you most want to see tonight on This Is Us season 6 episode 7?

