This Is Us season 6 episode 7 photo: A big Kevin, Miguel moment

In just over 24 hours This Is Us season 6 episode 7 is set to arrive on NBC. We’re going to see the Pearsons at Thanksgiving once again! This could be our final Turkey Day with the family, and we hope that it’s going to be special.

So what sort of drama could be present here? Well, we know that Rebecca has a major announcement for the Big Three. Is that somehow related to the photo above? Let’s just say we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below for some other thoughts on this past episode. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have other updates coming throughout the rest of the season.

In general, we know that this episode could be a huge one for Miguel from start to finish. Remember that in the past, we’ve been waiting to learn more about what happened between him and Rebecca. We’ve been building towards something in that timeline for a while; while there’s no verification we’ll get answers in this episode, but we could inch closer to her.

Beyond just the history of Rebecca and Miguel, there’s also another major component to his story: How do the other characters feel about him? Much like a lot of fans out there, we know that it took Kevin, Kate, and Randall a lot of time in order to properly accept him into the family. We like to think that they have now, but there are a few ripples and moments of conflict here and there. We’ll have to see just how all of this plays out as we get closer to the flash-forward timeline — you know, the one that we’ve been building towards ever since season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







