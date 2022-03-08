This Is Us season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Kate, Toby’s Thanksgiving tension

If you did not know This Is Us season 6 episode 7 is airing tonight on NBC. Who’s ready for some Thanksgiving in March? This episode has a lot that it is taking on, from some backstory on Rebecca and Miguel to the state of things with Kate and Toby in the present.

We wish we could turn up here with some sort of magic wand and claim that everything is going to get better for these two. We know that there are so many fans of both of them out there! Unfortunately, life just doesn’t work like that, and we know we are building towards a divorce. What we are seeing right now are the steps to get us from point A to point B.

In a new sneak peek from Entertainment Weekly, you can see a lot of tension unfold between Kate and Toby over the Pearson family sugar pie, a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition. Kate is eager to let baby Jack have a tiny taste of the pie mid-production, but Toby does his best to shut that down. He also accuses Kate of giving Jack sugary cereal beforehand, which she hasn’t actually done. The problem is that Toby hasn’t been around for grocery shopping. It ultimately feels like there is so much dissension and resentment here over other things that is coming out in this interaction.

The #1 issue we still have with Toby is this: Why isn’t he looking for a job closer to home? He doesn’t have to get it right away, but at least make the effort!

What do you think is coming for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 6 episode 7?

