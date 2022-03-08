The Good Doctor season 5 episode 9: Did Shaun Murphy really quit?

Is The Good Doctor now short its most important doctor, at least at the St. Bonaventure Hospital? Is Shaun Murphy really gone?

At the end of tonight’s episode, Freddie Highmore’s character made a startling admission to Salen and Dr. Andrews: He was quitting! Why? In his own words, he wanted to leave before Salen could turn him into “a bad doctor,” which he felt she had already with Andrews. He wasn’t the same man Shaun remembered when he first came on board and he didn’t want to stick around and see this world he loved fall apart.

Of course, Highmore is the star of the show and with that, isn’t going anywhere. His story is now just in an interesting spot. He realizes that Lea matters more to him than anything, so that should prove to be his north star moving forward. He has to figure out now if he wants to be a surgeon somewhere else, or if there is a different way to bring the fight to Salen’s door. A part of that could be a meeting with some of the investors; it could honestly take a full-scale revolt at this point to turn things around at the hospital. The big problem is that Salen produces and prioritizes money — that is something that she’s always done. Investors love money and rarely want to listen to anything else. If they realize that the hospital has no competent doctors because of her and they are losing said money, maybe that will do the trick.

We know that The Good Doctor tends to put Shaun through all sorts of drama week in and week out — what you’re seeing now is no exception. We’re just glad that he took the power into his own hands rather than letting someone else make a decision for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor, including a look to what’s ahead

What did you think about the events of The Good Doctor season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







