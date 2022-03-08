The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 spoilers: How far will Salen go?

As you prepare for The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 on ABC next week, do you want to learn a little bit more about it? Well, let’s just say that “Cheat Day” is a story full of high stakes. After all, Salen could be on the warpath as she starts to realize that the surgical staff wants nothing to do with her policies. This could get ugly, and that’s without even thinking about the cases that are going to be thrown at the doctors, as well. We wouldn’t be surprised if she starts looking for every possible reason to fire anyone who stands in her way.

At this point, we’re expecting things with Salen to be a season-long arc; if anything is resolved, it would come as a complete and total shock.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 synopsis with a few more details all about what to expect:

“Cheat Day” – Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate’s cancer in such a way that she won’t also need a hysterectomy to survive on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, we still have a long ways to go with all of these stories and with that in mind, we imagine that there will be heartbreak, hope, and so much more moving forward. One of the things we know about The Good Doctor already is that they like to play with all of the emotions; it isn’t just one thing.

