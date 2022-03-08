Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: What’s next for Eve, Yusuf?

Is there a lot of story to come for Eve and Yusuf through the remainder of Killing Eve season 4? At the moment, this does feel like a strong possibility.

The relationship between these two is fascinating — Yusuf is probably one of the few people out there who understands Eve on an emotional level. He’s faced his own darkness! This doesn’t mean that he agrees with all of her choices, but there is a tangible professional and personal chemistry here that has been fascinating to explore. Of course, it’s also the sort of chemistry that could eventually put Yusuf in danger.

So what does the actor behind Yusuf have to say about this dynamic, and where things could go? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Robert Gilbert had to say on the subject:

“Being around Eve since she met Villanelle is dangerous. And I think now that she’s on this war path, it’s certainly dangerous, but Yusuf’s a very capable dude … And I think there’s a part of him that is in an unhealthy way kind of getting off on the fact that that might happen. He’s a reformed guy a little bit. He had a violent period of his life, which he has kind of managed to come back from. I think there’s a part of his and Eve’s relationship which is feeding that old side of Yusuf. He recognizes that energy and it’s intoxicating in a certain kind of way.”

The word “intoxicating” is an intriguing one here, largely because it could also be used to describe the relationship between Eve and Villanelle. That is the relationship at the heart of the story, and we still think that Yusuf can’t fully grasp just how complicated it truly is with these two women.

