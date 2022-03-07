Are you curious to learn more about Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 on AMC+ next week? Then rest assured: There’s a lot to anticipate here! This is an episode titled “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous” and it will create ALL sorts of chaos for a number of different characters.

So where do we start here? It has to be with Villanelle, given the way that episode 3 concluded: With her arrest. What in the world happens to her now? How will this particular story move forward? We don’t exactly think that she’s going to be spending much of her future in a cell…

Ultimately, if we had to theorize one thing above all else here, it’s the oh-so-simple notion that Eve may need her, even if she doesn’t want to admit to it. We know that she is going to be doing her best to track down the Twelve, but will Helene prove to be much hope? We still think that she can do something without Eve.

The true test for Eve may now come in the form of what she really wants. Remember that a part of arresting Villanelle may be a part of her convincing herself that this is right and that, all of a sudden, she is now a better person for doing this. We’re not sure that is right. So much has been made already of that scorpion/frog analogy, but who is the true scorpion there? Is it actually Villanelle?

