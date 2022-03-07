Power Book IV: Force: Will Audrey Esparza be promoted to series regular?

Now that we’re at the halfway point of Power Book IV: Force, it feels like high time to talk Liliana’s long-term future.

To date, there’s one big takeaway that we’ve got from this character: She is fantastic. We never anticipated we’d ever see her again and yet, her partnership with Tommy is one of the best things about this whole series. The two understand each other in a way that few other characters do. Like Tommy, this life is the only thing that Liliana has; it is one of the reasons why she decided to stay in Chicago — even if she feels like she’s almost about to die at every single point she’s there.

So will we see Audrey Esparza promoted to series regular for the show moving forward? It’s absolutely something that we have to think about for the time being. We still are waiting for the show to be renewed for a season 2, given that this is something that has not been confirmed for the time being. Meanwhile, the Blindspot alum has to be interested, and the story has to conclude with her still alive.

With all of that spelled out, though, Liliana is the perfect partner for Tommy by and large. Even if nothing turns romantic for the two of them (he doesn’t seem into it — for now), she can help him in ways that she probably does not even realize right now. The show just keeps getting better and better, and she is a big reason why.

