Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 promo: Claudia, Tommy team up

As we prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 on Starz next week, more challenges will come Tommy Egan’s way. With that being said, there are also opportunities.

Take, for example, Claudia Flynn. She’s already shown herself to be one of the most influential characters within this world. She’s also been able to get a product going in Dahlia that has the potential to be the most addictive drug in the city of Chicago. Yet, she’s got some problems. For one, her lover/partner Mai is now dead, a product of her own doing. Meanwhile, she also doesn’t have the manpower to get this out in the streets.

So what are we setting the stage for now? Think in terms of a secret operation. The promo below for episode 6 signals that Tommy and Claudia are going to be working together in order to achieve whatever results that they possibly can. They could be a great partnership, but Claudia is both dangerous and also mentally broken at the moment — most of her plans have already fallen by the wayside.

If all of this wasn’t enough for Tommy, you also have to remember this: We’ve already seen the Serbian mob after both him and Liliana. We don’t think that we’re going to be seeing that cool down anytime soon, even if she ever does leave the city. (We don’t think that is going to happen, but he’s already done her best to encourage it.)

By the end of this episode, we expect another few twists and turns, especially within the CBI. After all, Jenard is already taking matters into his own hands; the last thing he wants to do is relinquish control to Diamond after so many years.

