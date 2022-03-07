Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Is Hondo’s sister okay?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out the second episode in two weeks? We know that may sound like a revelation, given how long we saw the Shemar Moore show off the air for the month of February.

Yet, it is 100% true: There is a new installment set to premiere in a matter of hours! Not only that, but “Provenance” is going to be a memorable one for a handful of reasons. For starters, it’s a high-intensity story that is going to escape into a dangerous hostage situation. Then, things get so much worse when it’s revealed that one of the hostages is Hondo’s sister. Is he going to be able to successfully operate in this mission! Will his personal investment make him too unpredictable? There’s a lot to take in, but we know that he will do whatever he can to get the job done. Also, we’ve got a good feeling that the rest of the team will risk it all to make sure he is okay.

Below, you can check out the full season 5 episode 12 synopsis to get some better information on where things are going to go from here:

“Provenance” – After an armed robbery crew invades a downtown auction house, the case quickly turns personal for Hondo when his sister, Winnie (April Parker Jones), is taken as one of the hostages, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that episode 13 is airing next week, as well — there’s not another hiatus in the immediate future!

