SWAT season 5: A look at episode 12 and beyond!

Want to learn a little more about SWAT season 5 episode 12, or what could be coming after the fact on CBS? Have no fear, as we’re here to break down all sorts of great stuff within this piece!

The first order of business here is noting, and celebrating, the fact that there’s another new episode on the air in just seven days. We’re not getting some other super-long hiatus just like we were just forced to endure. There is also another installment poised to air beyond that!

Unfortunately, CBS is being a little coy when it comes to sharing future details at the time of this writing, save for that the title for it is “Provenance.” Odds are, they will be a little more open about the story over the next few days.

Luckily, we do have a few cool things to share about what’s coming a little bit later on down the road! For example, you are going to be seeing cast member Lina Esco make her TV directorial debut on Sunday, March 27. She’s doing more on this show beyond just playing the part of Chris! Meanwhile, the landmark 100th episode is currently set to air on Sunday, April 10. Given how few shows these days manage to make it to this point, we hope that the writers and producers are pulling out all of the stops in order to make this something memorable.

Of course, it remains to be seen if we’re going to be getting a SWAT season 6, but we remain cautiously optimistic. The show in particular pulled in more viewers than it has in a while when it aired on CBS on Friday nights, and we like to think that this will be remembered.

