FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14 photo: Goodbye, Julian McMahon?

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14 is only a matter of days away now, and it marks the big exit of Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix. This is an event that will change the series forever and yet, it almost feels unheralded when you think about it! There really isn’t that much promotion out there right now about this particular story, even if CBS has publicly confirmed it is the actor’s final episode.

So how can we prepare to say goodbye? The photo above showcases Jess and Sarah (Jen Landon) in the midst of a painting operation, of all things! The synopsis for this episode teases that the two could be bracing for the vacation of a lifetime, and we tend to think that this will facilitate their exit somewhat. This could prove to be a trip that they don’t come back from! We don’t mean that in a macabre way where they will be killed off; instead, they may just realize that they want to start a new life.

Will this episode be a goodbye to Landon as well as McMahon? We wouldn’t be surprised about that at all. Remember that she was recently promoted to series-regular status on Yellowstone and with that in mind, we tend to think we won’t be seeing much more of her moving forward, either.

What we’re curious about beyond just this episode is what happens after the fact, and how we see the writers work to include Dylan McDermott into the mix. He’ll be playing a new part (not Richard Wheatley!) and potentially the new leader of the team, but he has the unusual challenge of coming in right in the middle of a season.

